Surveillance video shows suspect in rash of auto burglaries

As the holidays approach, many people are out shopping for loved ones. But police warn you should lock your doors and bring your valuables inside.

One Olive Branch woman learned that lesson the hard way. She's trying to bounce back after thieves made their way inside of her SUV and stole her kids’ new TVs.

She also admits she made a mistake.

“It's not fair that you're going around taking from people, especially me. I'm working two jobs and I have four children,” said Mrs. Brooks. “I get in and I'm like this has got to be a joke.”

It happened early Monday morning, outside of her home on Pleasant Acres Drive as she was sleeping.

“I go in and get my husband and I'm like 'baby, the TV is gone and my purse is gone,'” Brooks said. “I felt like I can leave this in here it's fine, then I get up the next morning to the worst day of my life.”

Police say never leave valuable items in your car, always lock your doors, and always be aware.

“Keeping a vigilant eye and make sure they call our police department and inform us of any suspicious activity,” Olive Branch police officer Kevin McKenzie said.

Olive Branch Police Department is currently investigating a string of car burglaries. It's unclear if it's related to the burglary that happened to Brooks.

The burglaries happened in the Bell Ridge subdivision off of Highway 305 on Monday night.

One of the homeowners was able to get surveillance footage of a suspect.

Police said it's common to see more car break-ins during the holidays, and they have extra officers on patrol for that reason

Brooks said someone thankfully found her purses and returned them, but she's still missing those two new TVs.

If you know anything about these crimes, call 662-895-4111 or leave an anonymous text to 274637.

