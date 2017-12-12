Best meteor shower of 2017 peaks tonight - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Best meteor shower of 2017 peaks tonight

By Brittney Bryant, Meteorologist
Connect
Geminids meteor shower peaks on Wednesday night. (Source: Sky & Telescope) Geminids meteor shower peaks on Wednesday night. (Source: Sky & Telescope)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

One of the best meteor showers of the season will peak tonight.

The Geminid meteor shower typically produces about 120 meteors each hour. With the past few meteor showers, a full or nearly full moon has not made for the best viewing conditions. The moon rises at 2:36 a.m. Thursday, so you will have slightly better viewing before that.  The peak viewing time will be around 12:30 a.m. Thursday, but you can still see meteors earlier or after that time.

However, a crescent moon tonight means the sky will remain relatively dark. You can view the meteor shower after sunset Wednesday through sunrise Thursday.

According to scientists, Geminids have a much slower speed than other meteors and typically come in at an angle in the sky. This means that the meteors will be easier to view, since they spend longer dashing through the night sky. You will want to look towards the darkest part of the sky, which depends on your locations. Most of the Geminids looks bright white, but they can sometimes have a more yellow hue.

WEATHER FOR THE METEOR SHOWER: It will be a typically cold December night with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s during the meteor shower. The sky will be mostly clear, so you won’t have clouds blocking your view. Since it is expected to be chilly, we recommend putting on a heavy coat and bringing a blanket. Best viewing is always in a place away from bright city lights, so try to travel a few miles away from a heavily populated area. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-14 04:29:43 GMT

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly