World Series hero battling California wildfires

A former World Series hero is now on the front lines battling wildfires in California.

Former Memphis Redbirds and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Anthony Reyes became a firefighter with Los Angeles County Fire Department after retiring from the game of baseball.

Reyes is best known for tossing a gem in Game One of the 2006 World Series, picking up an 8-inning win over the Tigers.

Now, he's following in his father's footsteps battling fires.

2006 WS hero Anthony Reyes is officially an LA County firefighter! Here he is with his fam at weekend grad ceremony. #congrats #STLCards pic.twitter.com/IS9dT92QET — Cardinals Magazine (@CardsMagazine) March 26, 2017

"I've always wanted to do it," Reyes told Cardinals Insider in 2016. "I loved playing sports. I loved the fire department. My dad was a firefighter. My grandfather was a firefighter. I always had it in my blood, and I always heard the stories. For me, it felt like a sports team. I thought it was the perfect job."

