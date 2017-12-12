World Series hero battling California wildfires - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

World Series hero battling California wildfires

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Anthony Reyes with his wife and child. (Source: Twitter/Cardinals Magazine) Anthony Reyes with his wife and child. (Source: Twitter/Cardinals Magazine)
LOS ANGELES, CA (WMC) -

A former World Series hero is now on the front lines battling wildfires in California.

Former Memphis Redbirds and St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Anthony Reyes became a firefighter with Los Angeles County Fire Department after retiring from the game of baseball.

Reyes is best known for tossing a gem in Game One of the 2006 World Series, picking up an 8-inning win over the Tigers.

Now, he's following in his father's footsteps battling fires.

"I've always wanted to do it," Reyes told Cardinals Insider in 2016. "I loved playing sports. I loved the fire department. My dad was a firefighter. My grandfather was a firefighter. I always had it in my blood, and I always heard the stories. For me, it felt like a sports team. I thought it was the perfect job." 

