Man pleads not guilty in death of Lorenzen Wright

There's a new push to save the Crystal Palace after the skating rink closed its doors in October.More >>
A Wind Advisory is in effect on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for most of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why winds are so strong today.More >>
An Olive Branch woman is spreading holiday cheer to those who work extra hard this time of year to make sure your Christmas presents arrive on time.More >>
The Beacon Center, a government watchdog group, released it's annual "pork report," which points out overspending by local and state government. In this year's edition, Memphis makes the list.More >>
Memphis police want to find a group of men responsible for a series of carjackings that are apparently targeting women.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.More >>
Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.More >>
An Olive Branch woman is spreading holiday cheer to those who work extra hard this time of year to make sure your Christmas presents arrive on time.More >>
Stargazers and meteorologists alike are all looking forward to Wednesday night's Geminid meteor shower - and astronomers say this year's shower will be a sight to behold.More >>
A vehicle and another body have been found in the south-central Louisiana lake where a Shreveport woman's body was found. And authorities have identified the woman.More >>
