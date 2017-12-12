Shelter offers $17 adoptions

Memphis Animal Services is making it easier for you to bring home a furry friend this holiday season.

The shelter is offering $17 adoptions through the end of the year.

The offer is a discount from the usual $70-$75 adoption fee and includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, collar, leash and a customized ID tag.

The deal is a part of a push for the shelter to reach 6,000 'new beginnings' in 2017. So far, they have placed 5,783 pets in new homes this year.

For more information call the Memphis Animal Shelter at (901) 636-7297.

