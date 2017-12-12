Memphis offensive coordinator leaves for Texas A&M job

Memphis Tigers offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey is leaving for a spot at Texas A&M.

Dickey has been with the team for the last six seasons, but will vacate his seat for a spot with an SEC powerhouse under National Championship winning Jimbo Fisher.

“I’m thankful for all the work that Darrell has put in throughout his years at the University of Memphis,” head coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “He has represented our university in a first class manner and we’re excited for him and Tori with the opportunity to return to his home state of Texas at Texas A&M.”

Dickey's offense averages a blistering 47.7 points per game in 2017, good for second best in the nation.

The Tigers will be without Dickey as they prepare for the Liberty Bowl in their home town against Iowa State.

