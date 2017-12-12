FedEx helps deliver new winter coats to Memphis students

Children at Kingsbury Elementary School received the gift warmth Tuesday morning.

FedEx, Memphis Hustle, and Operation Warm teamed up to give out brand new winter coats to more than 550 students.

FedEx representatives said they choose Kingsbury after a gardening project revealed that many students at that school had a need for warm clothing.

Operation Warm Director of Operations Grace Sica said the non-profit group manufactures the coats and helps distribute them across the country.

"It's the gift of warmth, but it's also the gift of joy and self confidence," Sica said.

Many students said the coats they received were the first new coats they've ever owned.

Kobi Simmons, a point guard for the Memphis Hustle, said he and his teammates understand how far an act of kindness can go.

"I know as kids you look up to certain people and the smallest things can mean a lot to them," Simmons said.

Operation Warm plans to distribute more brand new coats at A.B. Hill Elementary Wednesday morning.

