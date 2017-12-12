Thousands of dollars worth of Jordans stolen from trailer

Thousands of dollars of Air Jordan shoes are on the streets after they were stolen from a trailer.

The shoes were stolen after a truck arrived at ML Group Logistics on Concorde Road.

After reviewing surveillance footage, employees saw a red hatchback pull up to the parking lot and stole boxes of shoes from the truck.

The vehicle left the parking lot without anyone being able to get a good description on the suspect.

In all, 38 pairs of Air Jordans were taken, valued at $7,310.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.