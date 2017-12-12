3 suspects at large following failed attempt to sell AK-47

The search for three armed and dangerous suspects forced one Memphis school to go on lockdown temporarily.

It all started Tuesday morning when Shelby County Deputies spotted a white Honda reported stolen out of DeSoto County.

The deputies followed the car to Twin Oaks Townhomes, where five suspects jumped out of the car and scattered.

Deputies caught two of the suspects, but three others remain at large. Deputies have not released any description of the suspects.

"We don't know the ages of the ones we are looking for, but they are considered armed and dangerous," Shelby County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Earle Farrell said.

The two suspects who have been captured are under the age of 18.

Deputies said the five suspects took the stolen car to Twin Oaks Townhomes to try to sell an AK-47. Deputies have secured the weapon.

Wooddale Middle School is located about a mile from the townhomes. The school was placed on lockdown Tuesday as a precaution.

Parents were satisfied that the school took precautions and notified them promptly.

"My concern is about children period. Not just mine, but everybody else's," grandparent Felita Wallace said.

No students were harmed.

Deputies said they are still searching for the three suspects. They said the remaining suspects are a woman and two men.

