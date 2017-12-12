3 suspects at large following failed attempt to sell AK-47

A Wind Advisory is in effect on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for most of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why winds are so strong today.More >>
An Olive Branch woman is spreading holiday cheer to those who work extra hard this time of year to make sure your Christmas presents arrive on time.More >>
The Beacon Center, a government watchdog group, released it's annual "pork report," which points out overspending by local and state government. In this year's edition, Memphis makes the list.More >>
Memphis police want to find a group of men responsible for a series of carjackings that are apparently targeting women.More >>
Memphis fire officials have released video and pictures of the person accused of starting fires inside Target.More >>
Netflix Originals including Grace and Frankie and Jerry Seinfeld's Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee arrive to the streaming service in January.More >>
A man repeatedly kicked her car. What happens next caused doctors to cut her wedding ring off of her finger.More >>
The 12-year-old who left the voicemail will be referred to a program where he’ll be educated about bullying in hopes of avoiding the criminal court system.More >>
It seems like harmless social media fun, but for the last several years, the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of giving people on Facebook. But, a reminder: this is a scam.More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
The man who started the GoFundMe for a bullied Tennessee boy is calling on donors to decide what to do with the money raised.More >>
The bus caught fire, law enforcement officials said, after Hendricks backed ut out of Klindt's driveway and into a ditch.More >>
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said the results in the U.S. Senate special election will be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3.More >>
Tuesday, Doug Jones became the first Democrat to win a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama since Richard Shelby in 1992. Jones defeated his Republican opponent Roy Moore in Alabama's special Senate election.More >>
A baby bed had been recalled after the mattress failed to meet the federal flammability standard.More >>
