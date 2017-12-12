Olive Branch man charged with molesting teen girl

A 43-year-old Olive Branch man accused of molesting a 16-year-old girl is in custody.

Officers said Marvin Aaron Forcrum molested the girl several times between 2016 and 2017.

Forcrum is charged with sexual battery, child molestation, and dissemination of sexually oriented materials to persons under the age of 18.

His bond is set at $100,000 on each charge.

Officers said more charges could still be filed against Forcrum.

