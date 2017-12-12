FedEx driver killed in Kansas City crash

A FedEx truck driver died in a car crash in Kansas City on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on Interstate 435, according to NBC Affiliate KSHB.

The FedEx driver crashed into slower traffic. His truck caught fire.

Three other vehicles were damaged in the crash, but their occupants were not seriously injured.

FedEx released the following statement following the fatal crash:

“First and foremost, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of those involved in this accident. Safety is our highest priority and we are cooperating fully with investigating authorities at this time.”

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.