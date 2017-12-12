USPS offers reward for fraud suspect

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is asking for the public’s help locating a man involved in a fraud scheme.

Andree Artis, also known as Andree Webb, was involved in a fraud scheme in the Memphis area, counterfeiting and cashing checks stolen from mailboxes.

The potential losses were more than $164,000.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Artis.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, contact U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (select Option 2), the United States Marshals Service at 1-800-336-0102 or the Department of State at (501) 276-4104.

