Family, friends wait for answers in search for sunken towboat - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Family, friends wait for answers in search for sunken towboat

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Keith Pigram and his stepson Anquavioius Newson (Source: Family) Keith Pigram and his stepson Anquavioius Newson (Source: Family)
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Salvage efforts began Wednesday to recover the towboat that sank in the Mississippi River.

The boat named "Ricky Robinson" went down on Dec. 8. Keith Pigram was the boat's captain, and his stepson, Anquavioius Newson, was also on board. 

After 29 hours and 324 nautical miles of river, the Coast Guard called off the search Saturday for the two crew members who were on board.

Tuesday, the boat's owner, Wepfer Marine, sent out a release stating that the boat is 65 feet underwater in a muddy section of river with no visibility and dangerous currents.

Salvage efforts could take several days, and investigators will then examine the boat to try to determine what happened.

Wednesday evening, families watched and waited from the shore on President's Island. 

Henry Purdue, a friend of Pigram said he would have done anything to save his stepson.

“I know Keith was a great man,” Purdue said. “If that boat went down, he was not going to leave Qau on that boat. That's just the bottom line, I mean a captain is going to give it all before he gives up.”

Now, their relatives and loved ones can only wait for answers about what caused the vessel to sink. 

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-14 04:29:43 GMT

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly