Salvage for sunken towboat could begin Wednesday

Salvage efforts should begin Wednesday to recover the towboat that sank in the Mississippi River.

The boat named "Ricky Robinson" went down on Friday. After 29 hours and 324 nautical miles of river, the Coast Guard called off the search for the two crew members who were on board.

Tuesday, the boat's owner Wepfer Marine sent out a release stating that the boat is 65 feet underwater in a muddy section of river with no visibility and dangerous currents.

Salvage efforts could take several days, and investigators will then examine the boat to try to determine what happened.

