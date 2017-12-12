Residents call for broken streetlights to be repaired

Teams of volunteers found lots of non-functioning lights during a patrol in the Medical District on Tuesday night.

The discovery comes just days after a man was shot and killed December 3 on Monroe and Madison in crime that shocked the community.

Residents teamed up to evaluate if adding more lights near the area will increase safety.



MPD released video surveillance Tuesday showing a white Hummer driving by and firing gunshots. Two men are seen running for cover, then one man pulled out his gun and returned fire.

Family said Jonathan Booker was hit in the crossfire as he was leaving the Den in the Edge District.



“Nothing like that has ever happened over here,” said Cecilia Lowe, who works nearby.



Police also released photos of men they consider persons of interest and these vehicles of interest.

Some say it begs the question, if there was more light, could the shooting have been prevented?

“People act crazy where light is or not,” Lowe said.



But Tuesday after meeting up to discuss a plan, volunteers hit the streets to scope out broken lights in the Medical and Edge Districts.



“This is also being an active and engaged citizenry is in helping MLGW and let them know that light poles are out,” said Susannah Barton with Memphis Medical District Collaborative.



This makes the second year people in the Memphis Medical District Collaborative have come together for the annual street light audit, something many communities already do.



At this time, no one is behind bars for the homicide of Jonathan Booker. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.



