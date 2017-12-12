MPD searching for men suspected in series of carjackings

Memphis police want to find a group of men responsible for a series of carjackings that are apparently targeting women.

Memphis police need help identifying these suspects in three very violent carjackings. One victim spent time in the hospital.

"It was horrifying and to this day I have nightmares going out of the house alone or just going out at night time,” said Victoria Landeros.



Victoria is still traumatized after getting carjacked at the Snappy Sacker on Raines October 6 at 1 p.m.

Victoria was sitting in her car in front of the Snappy Sacker when one of the suspects came up to her and asked to borrow her phone charger.



And that's how it started.



"Two guys came in on me, one jumped in the front seat and one jumped in behind me,” Victoria said. “They pulled out guns on me and they were like get out of the car."



Victoria said they started yelling at her to get out of the car.



"The guy that was in the back seat started yelling shoot her, shoot her to get me out of the car,” she said.



Victoria was hit by the car door, knocked down ending up in the hospital with cuts and bruises all over her body.

She said the carjackers took $900 from her and two iPhones. Her car was found the next day in a nearby cove.

Victoria was one of three carjackings in the Raines Road area in a three-month period. The second one happened at the Lions Mart and one at Westhaven Elementary. All of the victims were females.



Police released video of two of three suspects in the three carjackings.

"I just want them off the streets before they do this to someone else,” Victoria said.

If you recognize the suspects call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.



