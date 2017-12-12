Officials search for person of interest in Target arson

Memphis fire officials have released video and pictures of the person accused of starting fires inside Target.

Investigators say she intentionally set two fires in different parts of the store on December 2 so she could leave the store with items she did not pay for.

The fire caused about $10,000 worth of damage to the building and about $500 worth of contents.

She left the store in a burgundy or maroon four-door car.



If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

