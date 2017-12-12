Woman thanks delivery workers with surprise gifts

An Olive Branch woman is spreading holiday cheer to those who work extra hard this time of year to make sure your Christmas presents arrive on time.

Her gesture made the spirits bright of one unsuspecting delivery man, and it was all caught on camera.

"As soon as I saw his reaction, it just made me so happy,” said Tiffany Judd.



Judd has a Vivint camera on her front door.



“I was at work and I have the doorbell that shows up on your phone and I looked down when my doorbell rang, and I could just see this guy’s face and instantly I had to find out what the video was about,” Judd said.



The delivery man is seen running off to his truck with the treats, and then turns back to show his appreciation.



When Judd played back the video, she couldn't help but to repeat the sounding joy.



Her other video shows a USPS worker waving "thanks."

You see, Judd's brother works for UPS and her husband works for FedEx.



"So, I know how many hours they put in during the holiday season and I just thought what a nice gesture to give something back to them,’ Judd said.



The sign on Judd's baskets invites FedEx, UPS and USPS workers to grab the goodies.



"I put it out every morning before I go to work,” Judd said.



But Judd doesn't leave milk and cookies.



"Little Debbie Christmas cakes, some peanut butter crackers and some bottles of water,” Judd said.



It’s just a small act of kindness for those who help to keep us all merry and bright.



