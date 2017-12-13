Tigers CB Carter named Freshman All-American

As the 19th-ranked University of Memphis Football team prepares to face Iowa State in the 59th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl, the Tigers added another All-American honor for one of their star players.
Cornerback T.J. Carter was named a Freshman All-American by USA Today.
Carter leads the Tigers with 5 interceptions, a U of M freshman record and tied for 8th in the country.
Carter was also named to the ESPN Freshman All-American team Monday.
He's the Rookie of the Year in the AAC.
Kickoff for the Tigers and Cyclones in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl 11:30 a.m. on Sat. Dec. 30.
