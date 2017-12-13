Houston High girls soccer finishes #3 in nation

Congratulations to the Houston High School Girls soccer team.

They're presented the Army National Guard National Ranking Trophy as part of the 13th Annual MaxPreps Tour of Champions.

The Mustangs finished the season ranked number 3 in the nation in the final poll.

Houston capped a perfect 25-0 record with a 1-0 win over neighborhood rival Collierville to with the Tennessee State Championship.

Houston has won eight state championships, third-best all-time in Tennessee

The Mustangs' senior class ends its career with a record of 85-2-4, including two state titles, a runner-up, and a semifinal berth.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.