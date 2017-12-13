Memphis holds off Albany for 67-58 win

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Kareem Brewton Jr. scored 19 points with three 3-pointers, Jeremiah Martin scored the go-ahead basket, and Memphis held off Albany 67-58 in Tuesday night's Gotham Classic matchup to win its third straight.
Albany rallied on an 8-1 run to tie it at 45 on David Nichols' layup midway through the second half. Martin scored a go-ahead layup, Raynere Thornton dunked and Memphis pulled away.
Albany closed to 49-48 on Alex Foster's 3-point play, but Jimario Rivers scored five in a 9-0 run and Memphis led 58-48. Joe Cremo's two free throws with 3:04 left pulled Albany within three points, but Jamal Johnson hit a corner 3 and the Great Danes got no closer than seven down the stretch.
Martin scored 13 with four assists and Rivers scored 11 for Memphis (7-2), which led 29-22 at halftime. The Tigers shot 46.9 percent from the floor to Albany's 34.4 percent.
Cremo scored 16, Nichols had 14, and Greg Stire grabbed 11 rebounds for Albany (10-2), which saw its four-game win streak end.
It was the first meeting between the schools.
