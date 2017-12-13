National fraternity closes longstanding Ole Miss chapter

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - A fraternity's national office has closed its longstanding University of Mississippi chapter, citing health and safety concerns and violations of national standards.

Local media reported Tuesday that Sigma Alpha Epsilon had made the move.

The fraternity, based in Evanston, Illinois, says that current members have been suspended indefinitely from the fraternity and members recruited this fall have been released. Sigma Alpha Epsilon says it hopes someday to re-establish a chapter at Ole Miss.

The national organization says it learned of "continued activity" after it ordered the chapter to stop unnamed behaviors. The organization says the closure is a "crucial reminder" to other chapters to follow the fraternity's decision to replace traditional pledging in 2014 with what it calls the True Gentleman Experience, welcoming new members with a "holistic education."

