National fraternity closes longstanding Ole Miss chapter

A Wind Advisory is in effect on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for most of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why winds are so strong today.More >>
A Wind Advisory is in effect on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for most of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant explains why winds are so strong today.More >>
An Olive Branch woman is spreading holiday cheer to those who work extra hard this time of year to make sure your Christmas presents arrive on time.More >>
An Olive Branch woman is spreading holiday cheer to those who work extra hard this time of year to make sure your Christmas presents arrive on time.More >>
The Beacon Center, a government watchdog group, released it's annual "pork report," which points out overspending by local and state government. In this year's edition, Memphis makes the list.More >>
The Beacon Center, a government watchdog group, released it's annual "pork report," which points out overspending by local and state government. In this year's edition, Memphis makes the list.More >>
Memphis police want to find a group of men responsible for a series of carjackings that are apparently targeting women.More >>
Memphis police want to find a group of men responsible for a series of carjackings that are apparently targeting women.More >>
Memphis fire officials have released video and pictures of the person accused of starting fires inside Target.More >>
Memphis fire officials have released video and pictures of the person accused of starting fires inside Target.More >>