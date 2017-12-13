Mayor's office shuns report criticizing FedExForum spending

The Beacon Center, a government watchdog group, released it's annual "pork report," which points out overspending by local and state government.

In this year's edition, Memphis makes the list.

The report includes criticism of the Memphis and Shelby County Sports Authority Board, stating they used more than $4 million to manage the debt and improvements and FedExForum.

They said using hotel taxes for a private facility could hurt tourism.

However, Mayor Jim Strickland's office was quick to criticize this report. They issued the following statement:

“The Beacon Center erroneously thinking that FedExForum is privately owned tells you all you need to know about the legitimacy of this report.”

