Wednesday meeting to call for Crystal Palace to reopen

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

There's a new push to save the Crystal Palace after the skating rink closed its doors in October.

Organizers are calling for a meeting Wednesday to reopen Crystal Palace under a new owner and new name--The Palace Skating Center.

The meeting will take place at noon at the Whitehaven Branch Library.

The same organizers said reopening the skating rink is a step toward making the streets safer and keeping kids out of trouble.

