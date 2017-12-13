Wednesday meeting to call for Crystal Palace to reopen

There's a new push to save the Crystal Palace after the skating rink closed its doors in October.

Organizers are calling for a meeting Wednesday to reopen Crystal Palace under a new owner and new name--The Palace Skating Center.

The meeting will take place at noon at the Whitehaven Branch Library.

The same organizers said reopening the skating rink is a step toward making the streets safer and keeping kids out of trouble.

