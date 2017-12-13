FIRST ALERT: Wind gusts up to 40 mph Wednesday

A Wind Advisory is in effect on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for most of west Tennessee and northeast Arkansas. Wind speeds will be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Low humidity, a lack of rain and strong winds will also cause a high fire danger on Wednesday. The biggest threat will be for area in northeast Arkansas and the Missouri Bootheel. Moisture will increase as a cold front moves in late Wednesday/early Thursday, so conditions will improve Thursday.

So why is it so windy? A high pressure system is centered over the Mid-South which is causing sunny and warmer conditions. However, a low pressure system is north of our area and causing cooler weather. This causes a pressure difference in those areas. Simply speaking, wind is the result of the atmosphere trying to balance out these pressure differences. When a pressure difference is in place, wind moves from high to low pressure. This explains why our winds are coming out of the southwest today (from the high pressure in the south and towards the low pressure in the north).