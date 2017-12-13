Grizzlies have no plans to rebuild--not yet

The Memphis Grizzlies are not ready to rebuild--not yet.

ESPN's Zach Lowe put out an article describing the Grizzlies struggles this season, and if they can turn things around.

The Grizzlies have lost 15 of 16 and the idea of a rebuild, with their top stars on the wrong side of 30, has never felt as logical.

But don't swing that idea by general manager Chris Wallace.

Wallace told ESPN that he believes the Grizzlies' window of opportunity with Marc Gasol and Mike Conley is still open.

Wallace believes he has built a solid young team with the likes of Dillon Brooks, Andrew Harrison, Jarell Martin, and others.

"We are not just looking to make the playoffs," Wallace told ESPN. "We want to do damage there. We've played well against top teams. I know it's not the same as winning, but we have gone down with dignity against them in the playoffs. Maybe one year the playoff gods will shine upon us. Everybody can dream, all right?"

The Grizzlies are buying in, as well.

Marc Gasol, who Wallace admitted had tension with ex-head coach David Fizdale, has no intentions of leaving the Bluff City.

"I have a responsibility to this city," Gasol told ESPN. "I'm not gonna quit, no matter what."

Lowe went on to explain how difficult it is to combine two top-25 players like the Grizzlies have done, and how it may be tough to abandon that.

Another issue is the Grizzlies' well-noted drafting problems. Notable misses like Wade Baldwin, Jordan Adams, and Hasheem Thabeet turned players that could have elevated the franchise to the next level into players gone from the team within years.

For now, the Grizz sit at 14th place in the Western Conference at 8-19. But for better or worse, the Grizzlies have no plans to blow things up and start over. Not while Gasol and Conley are still All-Star caliber players, and not while Wallace is in charge of things.

