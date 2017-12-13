Nonstop flight to Pittsburgh, Kansas City coming to Memphis

OneJet is coming back to Memphis International Airport with nonstop flights to Pittsburgh and Kansas City starting March 2018.

“We are excited to be back in Memphis and look forward to offering our Memphis-based customers an expanded set of travel options to meet their needs," said OneJet CEO Matthew Maguire.

The company is returning to the airport after leaving in 2016.

The new flights will be available twice daily Monday through Friday, and they will include complimentary Wi-Fi, snacks, and wine, as well as expanded leg room on the flights.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 17, 2018.

