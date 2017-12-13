Superintendent responds to grade changing scandal

Wednesday morning, Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dorsey Hopson said school administrators found and reported discrepancies where grades on report cards didn't match their transcripts to the Tennessee Department of Education back in September of 2016.

"Let me first just start off by saying I am furious by what has happened. When we have wrong doing we're not going to run from it," said Hopson.

In October of 2016 he said the investigation identified a staff member behind the changes.

"What we found at the end of that investigation was that one of the clerical workers in there basically admitted to changing some grades," said Hopson.

That employee was fired.

Then, a former principal's resignation letter back in November 2016 also pointed to former Trezevant High School football coach Teli White.

"I want to be careful about talking about that because we have made a recommendation to terminate his employment and so he has all these due process rights so I don't want to get into specifics but obviously that will unfold in the coming weeks," said Hopson.

He said they're speaking with state officials to find out what to do next for the students affected that are still within the school system and the ones that have already graduated.

They've now found other schools with abnormal amounts of grade changing, and they're checking to see if those are all for legitimate reasons.

"Any instances where we find that there are people who have improperly changed grades or instructed people to improperly change grades they will be terminated," said Hopson.

