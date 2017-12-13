Regional One Health packs 10,000 meals for families in need

We are sending a High Five to Regional One Health for giving back to those in need this holiday season.

Volunteers from the company packed 10,000 meals on Wednesday, which will be distributed to families through the Mid-South Food Bank.

Regional One Health officials say this is the fourth year they've volunteered to pack meals, and every year it helps volunteers feel connected to the community.

“They get a sense of community, a sense of this is where they live too,” said Angela Hughes with Regional One Health. “So, this isn't just coming to work every day and doing a job. You do your job but you are also part of the community. This allows all of us to be able to give back.”

Company officials say seeing the direct impact of helping people during the holidays is reason enough to keep the event going.

Every volunteer that helped Wednesday is connected to Regional One Health in some way, whether they are a nurse, intern or a front desk clerk.

