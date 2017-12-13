2 star basketball players at East High School remain eligible

It was a packed house at Chancery Court on Wednesday--filled with East High School basketball players and their parents.

Lawyers argued whether star players Ryan Boyce and James Wiseman are eligible to play.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) said Chancellor Jim Kyle did not have the authority to make the decision.

"I believe that I do," Kyle said.

In November, the TSSAA suspended the two players because of an "athletic coaching link" rule. The players transferred to play for head coach Penny Hardaway at East High after playing for his summer league team. They argued the two were ineligible.

After an appeal, Chancellor Kyle decided to put in a temporary restraining order allowing them to play. That restraining order ran out, so they were back in court Wednesday.

"It's whether the rule can be followed. Can this rule be followed how it is written in such a way that everyone would read it the same way," Kyle said.

He ruled that the Boyce and Wiseman will remain eligible for now. His reasoning being that the "athletic coaching link" rule is not clear in how it is applied.

Hardaway was happy that at least, for now, Boyce and Wiseman will be able to be on the court instead of in a court of law.

Lawyers for the TSSAA declined comment on the decision. The next court date in this case has not been set.

