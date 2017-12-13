2 star basketball players at East High School remain eligible - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

2 star basketball players at East High School remain eligible

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It was a packed house at Chancery Court on Wednesday--filled with East High School basketball players and their parents.

Lawyers argued whether star players Ryan Boyce and James Wiseman are eligible to play.

The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) said Chancellor Jim Kyle did not have the authority to make the decision.

"I believe that I do," Kyle said.

In November, the TSSAA suspended the two players because of an "athletic coaching link" rule. The players transferred to play for head coach Penny Hardaway at East High after playing for his summer league team. They argued the two were ineligible.

After an appeal, Chancellor Kyle decided to put in a temporary restraining order allowing them to play. That restraining order ran out, so they were back in court Wednesday.

"It's whether the rule can be followed. Can this rule be followed how it is written in such a way that everyone would read it the same way," Kyle said.

He ruled that the Boyce and Wiseman will remain eligible for now. His reasoning being that the "athletic coaching link" rule is not clear in how it is applied.

Hardaway was happy that at least, for now, Boyce and Wiseman will be able to be on the court instead of in a court of law.

Lawyers for the TSSAA declined comment on the decision. The next court date in this case has not been set.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    College student arrested; tried to trade chicken alfredo, Sprite for sex

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:38 PM EST2017-12-13 20:38:04 GMT

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

    Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.  

    More >>

  • Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Dan Johnson: KY State Rep. kills himself in Bullitt County

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 11:29 PM EST2017-12-14 04:29:43 GMT

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

    Kentucky state representative "Pope" Dan Johnson has committed suicide, days after a report surfaced alleging he assaulted a teenage girl in 2013.

    More >>

  • Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Roy Moore responds after Senate loss to Doug Jones

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-12-14 03:58:33 GMT
    (Source: Moore campaign)(Source: Moore campaign)

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>

    Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.  Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly