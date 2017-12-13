20 immigrants indicted for working under false identities - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

20 immigrants indicted for working under false identities

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Security procedures helped catch 20 illegal immigrants who were working in Memphis under false names.

Now, U.S. attorneys are holding them accountable.

"These employees provided false documentation to fraudulently establish their eligibility to work in the United States,” said Michael Dunavant, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee.

According to Dunavant, 20 illegal immigrants were indicted by a grand jury Tuesday for working under false identities

Dunavant said the individuals were working for a freight company "expeditors international" when TSA noticed issues with their paperwork. 

"THP criminal investigation division investigated and arrested these 20 individuals with parallel state charges on Nov. 28,” Dunavant said.

The 20 arrested have been accused of providing false documents from March 2016 through November 2017

If convicted, they could face a maximum of five years in prison, $250,000 fine, and three years’ probation

Robert Hammer with ICE Homeland Security said they'll be cracking down on more of these cases as we head into 2018.

"Our enforcement strategy is going to be dual-pronged focusing on both employers and the employees,” Hammer said.

Officials said this is still an ongoing investigation when asked if others could be arrested.

The 20 defendants indicted on federal charges include:

  • Jamie Ramundo Martinez, a/k/a/ Angel Martinez, 36, Guatemala
  • Pedro Garcia-Guaneros, a/k/a/ Pedro Garcia, 34, Mexico
  • Oscar Tepole-Sanchez, a/k/a/ Oscar Tepole, 36, Mexico
  • Hilda Hernandez-Garduno, a/k/a/ Hilda Hernandez, 37, Mexico
  • Angel Calmo-Aguilar, a/k/a/ Angel Calmo, 24, Guatemala
  • Edgar Lopez-Marin, a/k/a/ Edgar Lopez, 37, Mexico
  • Fernando Ramos-Jacobo, a/k/a/ Fernando Ramos, 27, Mexico
  • Willivaldo Arenales-Soriano, a/k/a/ Wilibaldo Arenales, 35, Mexico
  • Fernando Alexi Duran-Reyes, a/k/a/ Eduardo Duran, 43, Honduras
  • Ramon Paz-Peredes, a/k/a/ Ramon Paz, 47, Honduras
  • Josue Vaca-Alvarodo, a/k/a/Pedro Cordero, 41, Honduras
  • Arturo Robles-Larios, 36, Mexico
  • Sixto Landaverde-Rodriguez, a/k/a/ Sixto Rodruguez, 42, Mexico
  • Rodolfo Hernandez-Sanchez, a/k/a/ Leonel Sanchez, 37, Mexico
  • Henry Calmo-Aguilar, a/k/a/ Henry Calmo, 22, Guatemala
  • Eligio Lopez-Acevedo, 34, Mexico
  • Artemio Moreno-Gordillo, a/k/a/ Artemio Moreno, 44, Mexico
  • Jose Moreno-Martinez, 25, Mexico
  • Marlon Martinez-Martinez, a/k/a/ Marlon Martinez, 36, Honduras
  • Raquel Delin-Ramos, a/k/a/ Raquel Delin, 32, Mexico

