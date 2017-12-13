Memphis legislators work to remove Confederate monuments - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis legislators work to remove Confederate monuments

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

State representatives are calling out Tennessee Historical Commission (THC) members over some rule confusion about removing Confederate monuments in Memphis.

One state representative says THC has dropped the ball when it comes to these Confederate statues, but THC strongly disagrees.

"We have a commission that has not done what it's supposed to do and we have to figure out the legal mess,” said State Representative G.A. Hardaway.

According to Hardaway, there are no clear rules when it comes to the application of waivers like the one City of Memphis made to try and remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue.

Legislators are taking action to make those rules clearer by holding a subcommittee meeting to try to clarify the rules surrounding the application of the waivers.

WMC Action News 5 was told this was just the first of several expected meetings.

Beverly Robertson is with THC and she said the rules are clear.

"I think it's very clear what the application process is,” Robertson said. “It's clear what the waiver process is. I don't think that's the issue. I think the issue is the diversity and the representation on the commission. I don't think it's that they have not done their job."

Back in October, THC voted to deny Memphis' request to remove the Nathan Bedford Forrest statue from Health Sciences Park.

Robertson said the city, not a commission, should have the final say on what happens with the monuments

"I believe that marketplaces and the people who live within them should have a voice in what happens in that local marketplace,” Robertson said.

WMC5 will keep you updated on what happens with the city's petition. The next scheduled court date for this case is in January

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

