Snow on Christmas? We don't know yet

Snow on Christmas? We don't know yet

By Spencer Denton, Meteorologist

Snow at Graceland (Source: Wikimedia) Snow at Graceland (Source: Wikimedia)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

I’m not going to bury the lead, so here you go: It is too far out to determine whether we will see rain, snow, or ice heading into the weekend before Christmas or on Christmas Day.

If you see internet rumors, rumblings, wacky snow totals, or “possible” ice storms forecast beyond seven days (or even five days), don’t buy it.

Could it happen? Yes, we are definitely in the right pattern.

Will it be cold enough in the Mid-South? Possibly, but it will be a close call.

Will there be enough moisture to support winter weather? No way to tell this far out.

The graphic above is a look at the players on the table. The placement and timing is very much in question but this is just one potential scenario. Keep in mind, this far out is virtually the land of voodoo. And notice I don’t have ice or snow on the graphic because I just don’t know yet.

Either way, just the mere mention the word “snow” here in the Mid-South can folks fired up. We will keep an eye on over the next week and have a better idea between the 18 and 20.

If you are asking me “Is there a chance?” Yes, there is a chance but it’s small for now. More to come!

