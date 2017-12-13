Mother arrested after son, 6, found weighing 13 pounds - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Mother arrested after son, 6, found weighing 13 pounds

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Andrea Caldwell, 32 (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Dept.) Andrea Caldwell, 32 (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Dept.)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children’s Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.

Officials said 32-year-old Andrea Caldwell’s 6-year-old son was born with severe developmental disabilities and requires a GI/feeding tube.  

She was arrested on Dec. 8 when an employee with DCS conducted a visit to the boy and discovered he had been severely neglected.

DCS officials said they had been searching for him since May 2017 and found him staying in a hotel on Summer Avenue near I-40 with his mother and younger brother.

The DCS employee discovered the severely malnourished boy had bruises on his body, matted hair, bed sores, and also strongly smelled of urine. His GI/feeding tube was also dirty and clogged and did not appear to be functional.

The employee said Caldwell was feeding the boy Similac baby formula, which DCS officials said was inadequate for his nutritional needs. They also said Caldwell did not use the free national materials provided by social services.    

Once he was hospitalized, doctors said he only weighed 13 pounds. When he was last seen by a physician in March 2017, he weighed 40 pounds.  

The hospital and DCS records stated that Caldwell missed almost a year of his medical appointments, canceling or avoiding 13 appointments since April 2017.

Caldwell is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect.

