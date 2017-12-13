Pedestrian critical after hit-and-run; police searching for driver

Memphis Police Department is searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left him in critical condition.

The man was hit by a gray truck in Whitehaven just before 6 p.m. at East Raines Road and Elvis Presley Boulevard.

Police said the pedestrian was rushed to the Regional Medical Center.

If you know anything about this case, call MPD.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.