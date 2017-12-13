Father grieving after son shot, killed in Edge District - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Father grieving after son shot, killed in Edge District

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Troy Booker (Source: WMC Action News 5) Troy Booker (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Surveillance cameras on a building captured a shootout that happened in the middle of Marshall Avenue.

The video shows reckless gun violence that left one man dead, and now his family is hoping the video will help catch his killer.

"He was funny, had a goofy laugh, you know, and he always saw the positive," Jonathan Booker, father of victim Troy Booker, said. "His spirit. That he touched people, that he helped people."

Troy lost his son following a quadruple shooting in the Edge District.

"No name on the bullets, just out there, shooting," Troy said.

Troy said his son, an innocent bystander, was walking down the street to his car. 

The surveillance video, released by Memphis Police Department, shows the shootout unfold.

Jonathan is not seen in the video, but what you can see is gunfire exchanged between people in a white Hummer and two people on the street.

"I know more things can be done to keep this from happening," Troy said.

This father is coping with loss while looking answers.

"You have anger, then you feel lost, that you know, I miss him, that we gotta stop this," Troy said.

Police are looking for the people seen in the video. They are persons of interest from an incident that took away a son, well-known photographer, and avid skateboarder.

"He hadn't been tarnished by the world," Troy said.

He was a hardworking young man whose family never imagined they'd lose him this way.

"Somebody need to come up with something to get these guns off the streets," Troy said.

The vehicles connected to the crime are a white Hummer, dark-colored Chevy Avalanche, and a sedan.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

