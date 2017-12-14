Burglars cut through Walgreens security, steal $90K in meds

Memphis Police Department is looking for four people they said stole $90,000 worth of prescriptions.

The four broke into Walgreens Tuesday morning on Poplar Avenue near South Highland.

Officers said the suspects used cutting tools to bypass the security gate, then stole prescription medications from the pharmacy.

If you can help assist detectives in this crime, call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.