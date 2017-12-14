VIDEO: TN toddlers brawl over baby Jesus doll during nativity scene

Two preschoolers, one doll, and a nativity pageant: How could that go wrong?

Well it did, after one of the sheep, who's 2, decided the Baby Jesus doll was hers.

But "Mary" wasn't having it, and after a brief scuffle, the three-year-old busted out a headlock move.

The fight went down at a church outside Knoxville, Tennessee.

The show presumably went on after parental intervention.

