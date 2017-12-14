VIDEO: TN toddlers brawl over baby Jesus doll during nativity scene

Memphis police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian and left him in critical condition.More >>
An escaped murder suspect was captured after more than a month on the loose.More >>
Two preschoolers, one doll, and a nativity pageant: How could that go wrong?More >>
Surveillance cameras on a building captured a shoot out that happened in the middle of Marshall Avenue.More >>
Memphis Police Department is looking for four people they said stole $90,000 worth of prescriptions.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
Authorities said Christopher Bowen's mother confined him to wheelchair at various times, and at times, he was fed through a tube in his small intestine.More >>
A video of a 16-year-old Breaux Bridge student and his fellow classmates finding out he's been accepted to Harvard has been making its way across social media.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
A 10 year old boy in Yazoo City is so affected by bullying, he left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying didn't stop. On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Two officers were shot in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.More >>
