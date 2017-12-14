Inmate, murder suspect captured more than a month after escape

An escaped murder suspect was captured after more than a month on the loose.

Antoine Adams, 27, escaped Marshall County Jail in November. He was captured by U.S. Marshals in Texas in August. He was wanted for a murder in Marshall County and two murders in Memphis.

Officials said Adams escaped Marshall County jail by pushing open a plexiglass window, squeezing through the window frame and crawling underneath the fence.

