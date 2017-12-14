Essence to honor entertainment icon Missy Elliott at 2018 'Black Women In Music' Ceremony

Essence magazine will honor the multi-talented Missy "Misdemeanor" Elliott at a pre-Grammy event next year.

In making the Thursday morning announcement, Essence says, "Missy Elliot's career as a rapper, singer, songwriter, producer and dancer is one that has inspired popular culture for over two decades. ESSENCE is proud to announce the Grammy award-winning entertainment icon as our 2018 Black Women In Music honoree."

The event will take place on January 25, 2018, 3 days before the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.