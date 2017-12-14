Central BBQ to open location in East Memphis

Central BBQ is opening a fourth location in Memphis.

The chain is opening a new restaurant in East Memphis at 6201 Poplar Avenue, which used to be LYFE Kitchen.

“We are pleased to be moving forward with this next phase of growth for Central, shared Webb Wilson, President of Central BBQ, LLC. “After a metro-area search, we decided this space on Poplar would allow us to broaden the reach of Central into east Memphis and Germantown, while providing an opportunity to institute systems to expand our presence outside the Memphis market.”

The new location is set to open in late spring 2018.

