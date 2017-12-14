$50K Powerball ticket sold in Memphis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Memphis.

The ticket, sold Wednesday night, matched four of five white balls plus the Powerball.

The prize has not yet been claimed.

The winning numbers were: 2, 24, 28, 51, 58 | 7

