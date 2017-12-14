TN gun-related murders rose 50 percent in 4 years

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released a new study on the increase in gun-related crimes in Tennessee.

The study focused on gun violence 2013-2016, and found an increase in all categories of crimes involving guns.

Murders involving firearms increased 54.7 percent in the four year period. In 2013, 232 murders happened with a firearm. In 2016, there were 359 such murders.

Criminal offenses involving a firearm increased by 24.8 percent. The most common of those offenses was aggravated assault, which increased by 30.5 percent in four years.

The study also notes males are much more likely to engage in firearm-related crimes--they made up 85.8 percent of the offenders in these crimes. The most common age group was 18-24.

“I am deeply concerned with the findings of this report reflecting a substantial increase in firearm-related crimes in our state,” said TBI Director Mark Gwyn. “This increase puts an additional strain on Tennessee’s law enforcement resources and poses a serious threat to public safety.”

Handguns are the most frequently used guns in crimes. The study shows a home is the most frequent location a gun crime happens. Saturday and Sunday are the most common days these occur, and the most frequent time period is between 9 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.

You can read the full report below:

