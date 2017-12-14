SCSO investigates 2 students after Collierville High assault

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student was assaulted outside Collierville High School after dismissal Tuesday.

The 10th grader is recovering at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital where he is expected to be released Thursday.

SCSO said detectives are in the process of talking to two students accused of assaulting the boy. School officials originally said three students were involved, but deputies now said two students carried out the assault.

Deputies expect charges to be filed against the 17- and 18-year-old students. Deputy Floyd Bonner said the victim's injuries are serious enough to warrant aggravated assault charges.

