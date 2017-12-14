St. Jude scientists aid middle schoolers with science project

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student was assaulted outside Collierville High School after dismissal Tuesday.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student was assaulted outside Collierville High School after dismissal Tuesday.More >>
People love getting packages filled with gifts, especially during this time of the year. However, there's a scam going around the Mid-South that's taking advantage of people's holiday spirit.More >>
People love getting packages filled with gifts, especially during this time of the year. However, there's a scam going around the Mid-South that's taking advantage of people's holiday spirit.More >>
Twenty-three people were arrested in an Arkansas drug bust.More >>
Twenty-three people were arrested in an Arkansas drug bust.More >>
Collierville is ringing in the Christmas season the right way.More >>
Collierville is ringing in the Christmas season the right way.More >>
A new poll says Tennesseans are more moderate than their neighbors think they are.More >>
A new poll says Tennesseans are more moderate than their neighbors think they are.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
Three women have told the New York Times that music mogul Russell Simmons raped them.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
"Net neutrality" regulations, designed to prevent internet service providers like Verizon, AT&T, Comcast and Charter from favoring some sites and apps over others, are on the chopping block.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>