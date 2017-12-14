Celebrate Christmas with Zuzu from 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Collierville is ringing in the Christmas season the right way.

ZuZu Bailey from 'It's a Wonderful Life' will be at Collierville Town Square on Thursday night!

Karolyn Grimes is the actress who played the unforgettable character in the movie. She'll be meeting fans from 7-9 p.m. while the movie plays.

Hot chocolate will also be available to help keep you warm.

The event is free to the public, and it begins at 7 p.m.

