23 arrested in Arkansas drug bust

Twenty-three people were arrested in an Arkansas drug bust.

The bust happened Wednesday, Dec. 13. Investigators from various Arkansas law enforcement agencies teamed up to execute the arrest warrants in Jonesboro, Paragould, Trumann, and Marked Tree.

In addition to arrests, the investigation resulted in the seizure of a pound of meth, 400 hydrocodone pills, and lots of drug paraphernalia.

"The success of today’s operation is a direct result of the commitment of Chief Rick Elliot, Sheriff Marty Boyd, Chief Todd Stovall, the members of the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force, and the efforts of the officers involved in the investigation. I appreciate their hard work and dedication to make our community a better place to live and raise a family," attorney Scott Ellington said.

The investigations in this bust remain open, and law enforcement officials expect more arrests to be made.

