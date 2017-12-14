What we're working on Thursday afternoon

Good afternoon,

Weather

A cold front moved through this morning that brought cooler conditions to the Mid-South. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s with a few fair-weather clouds. As we progress through the evening we will see skies become mostly clear with temperatures dropping partly cloudy skies. Friday is also looking on the chilly side. Highs will only warm into the upper 40s to lower 50s yet again with mostly sunny skies. Lows Friday night into our Saturday will drop again in the lower to middle 30s with mostly clear skies.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Winds: N 5-15 mph. High: 47.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Winds: N 5 mph. Low: 30.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Our next weather makers will move in the region early on our Sunday morning and cause a chance for some showers during the day. Our threats on our Sunday looks to be heavy rain and lighting, but no severe weather is expected with this system.

4 p.m. headline

PLEA DEAL DEADLINE...the latest on a judge's ruling that one of the suspects in the Holly Bobo murder case must accept a proposed plea deal by this afternoon.

5 p.m. headline

A Memphis mother charged with child abuse after her six-year-old is found weighing thirteen pounds...Jessica Holley is LIVE with the reason family members are telling a different story from investigators.

6 p.m. headline

A student ASSAULTED outside Collierville High...the latest updates on this developing story as the Shelby County Sheriff's Office steps in to investigate.

