Don't fall for the 'Secret Sister Gift Exchange,' BBB warns

People love getting packages filled with gifts, especially during this time of the year.

However, there's a scam going around the Mid-South that's taking advantage of people's holiday spirit.

The Better Business Bureau said the Secret Sister Gift Exchange post has tricked a lot of people on Facebook.

The post promises if you buy one $10 gift, you'll receive as many as 36 in return.

The scheme may sound reasonable, but in actuality it's just a chain letter or pyramid scheme.

Popular debunking website, Snopes, said this particular form of a pyramid scheme started online years ago. To date, there are still no people who can prove they've received the 6-36 gifts in return.

Moreover, the U.S. Postal Service said the scheme is illegal and against most social media policies. Participating in it could get you in trouble with the law, or get your social media account suspended.

Better Business Bureau said the scam presents another potential problem. In order to participate, you have to share personal information (such as your name and address) which could make you a victim of identity theft.

Nancy Crawford of the BBB said if you see any similar posts, do not respond to them. Instead, report them to the social media site.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.