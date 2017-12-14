‘Black Bag Bandit’ captured in Mississippi

In the course of his 20 years serving the Mid-South, Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's stories often shaped public policy. Andy looks back on the times his stories changed state law.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a student was assaulted outside Collierville High School after dismissal Tuesday.More >>
A federal jury convicted a former deputy of attempted extortion and trying to hire a hitman to kill a witness.More >>
A Mid-South social justice group has declared the Memphis Police Department headquarters a "hazard."More >>
Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday afternoon.More >>
Youngstown State University student Albert Maruna was caught red-handed and arrested this week after he allegedly attempted to have sex with a 15-year-old boy, who turned out to be an undercover officer.More >>
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.More >>
On top of that, it was days before his guardians found out about that plea for help. The boy's grandparents say his teacher, at McCoy Elementary School in Yazoo City, found the note Monday.More >>
An Albertville family just got a whole lot bigger. Eric and Courtney Waldrop welcomed six children at Huntsville Hospital on Monday.More >>
Roy Moore has released a statement following his loss to Senator-elect Doug Jones in Tuesday's election. Moore released a video to the people of Alabama. The transcript is below: Tomorrow, my wife and I will celebrate our 32nd wedding anniversary. I want to thank her and all my family, for standing with me through this long and arduous campaign. And of course, I want to thank all of you who have stood with me in this very important battle for the future of our country. We ...More >>
A Walker woman testified in court Tuesday in the case where she and her then boyfriend, Jace Crehan, 23, reportedly broke into the trailer of her convicted molester back in 2015 and murdered him.More >>
Authorities early Thursday identified a McDonald’s employee accused of shooting and critically hurting two female co-workers inside the fast food restaurant and charged him with two counts of attempted murder.More >>
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has released its report highlighting alleged abuse of power by the former head of the Louisiana State Police, Col. Mike Edmonson.More >>
A woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after Department of Children Services discovered her 6-year-old son only weighed 13 pounds.More >>
After crashing into two cars, a man assaulted one of the other drivers, stripped naked and jumped onto a truck bed, leaving witnesses bewildered.
(Source: WJLA/Tony Knick/Broadcastify/Nina Johns)More >>
