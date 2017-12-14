‘Black Bag Bandit’ captured in Mississippi - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

‘Black Bag Bandit’ captured in Mississippi

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Ronald Bargery (Source: Hernando Police Dept.) Ronald Bargery (Source: Hernando Police Dept.)
HERNANDO, MS (WMC) -

Hernando Police Department said it has caught the man called the "Black Bag Bandit."

Ronald Bargery was wanted for eleven offenses including burglary, malicious mischief, and larceny.

The cases spanned DeSoto County, Mississippi, and even into Shelby County, Tennessee.

His bond has been set at more than $75,000 for all the charges.

